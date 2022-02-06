Tulsa Youth Symphony features alumni in Winter Concert

The Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra, now in its 58th season, will celebrate its past at its annual Winter Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Union High School PAC, 6636 S. Mingo Road.
The concert will feature performances by the three ensembles that make up the TYSO: The Preparatory String Orchestra conducted by Amelia Ivory; the Concert Orchestra led by Pete Peterson and Kenneth Baird; and the Symphony Orchestra conducted by Richard Wagner.
Ron Wheeler, who served as the music director of the orchestra for 50 years, will be named Conductor Emeritus in recognition for his years with the Tulsa Youth Symphony.
Earlier this year, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra established the Ron Wheeler Tulsa Symphony Music Educator of the Year Award, which will be awarded annually to an exemplary music educator in Oklahoma. Wheeler himself was the first recipient, receiving the award at the TSO’s January concert.
Alumni of the Tulsa Youth Symphony will join the Concert Orchestra to perform selections from Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.” Former TYSO member Cathy Venable, whose career has included serving as pianist and conductor for Broadway musicals such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Sound of Music” and “Frozen,” will be the soloist as the Symphony Orchestra performs the Piano Concerto in A Minor by Edvard Grieg.
Tickets are $10-$20, and are available at tulsayouthsymphony.org and at the door.
Merlot with the Musicologist
Chamber Music Tulsa will host a special live-stream event featuring musicologist Jason Heilman, host of “Classical Tulsa” on KWTU (88.7 FM), talking about some of the music that will be featured in the organization’s upcoming concerts.
In addition to Heilman’s talk, there will be a question-and-answer session.
The event will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. To gain access to the session: chambermusictulsa.org.
Chamber Music Tulsa will be presenting the Catalyst Quartet Feb. 25-27, whose concerts will highlight music by Florence Price, an Arkansas native and a prominent African-American composer; the Imani Winds, March 11-13; the Atos Trio, March 25-27; and the Verona Quartet, April 8-10.
