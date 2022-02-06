Tulsa Youth Symphony features alumni in Winter Concert

The Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra, now in its 58th season, will celebrate its past at its annual Winter Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Union High School PAC, 6636 S. Mingo Road.

The concert will feature performances by the three ensembles that make up the TYSO: The Preparatory String Orchestra conducted by Amelia Ivory; the Concert Orchestra led by Pete Peterson and Kenneth Baird; and the Symphony Orchestra conducted by Richard Wagner.

Ron Wheeler, who served as the music director of the orchestra for 50 years, will be named Conductor Emeritus in recognition for his years with the Tulsa Youth Symphony.

Earlier this year, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra established the Ron Wheeler Tulsa Symphony Music Educator of the Year Award, which will be awarded annually to an exemplary music educator in Oklahoma. Wheeler himself was the first recipient, receiving the award at the TSO’s January concert.