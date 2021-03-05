 Skip to main content
Tulsa World to present livestream of Tulsa Symphony Orchestra chamber concert

Tulsa World to present livestream of Tulsa Symphony Orchestra chamber concert

The Tulsa World will present a special livestreamed chamber music concert by the Tulsa Symphony, which will be performed at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6.

The concert, which will take place at Oklahoma Methodist Manor, can be accessed at youtu.be/74vwBrNS560.

Musicians from the Tulsa Symphony will perform the String Quartet No 2 in G Major, Op. 18, by Beethoven, and the Piano Trio No. 2 in C Major, Op. 87, by Brahms.

The program is an encore of the orchestra’s first “Fridays in the Loft” series of chamber music concerts, which will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave.

The livestreamed concert is being presented in partnership with AVCOMM Productions in Tulsa.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

