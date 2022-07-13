 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Water to rock features

Tulsa World Scene's James Watts and Grace Wood preview upcoming Scene features, including water features for your outdoor gardens; tribute band Killer Queen and a new book that explores rock music on film.

Making a splash: Bring life to your garden by installing a water feature this summer

Gary Busey, Leon Russell among Oklahomans in new book that explores rock music on film

Killer Queen pay tribute to classic rock band

The musical "Anastasia" is coming to Tulsa PAC via Celebrity Attractions

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

