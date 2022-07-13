Tulsa World Scene podcast: Water to rock features

Tulsa World Scene's James Watts and Grace Wood preview upcoming Scene features, including water features for your outdoor gardens; tribute band Killer Queen and a new book that explores rock music on film.
Related content:
Upcoming content:
People are also reading…
Making a splash: Bring life to your garden by installing a water feature this summer
Gary Busey, Leon Russell among Oklahomans in new book that explores rock music on film
Killer Queen pay tribute to classic rock band
The musical "Anastasia" is coming to Tulsa PAC via Celebrity Attractions
Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories
Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories