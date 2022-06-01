 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Tulsa roots for 'Top Gun' actor

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts preview upcoming Scene features, including:

  • Jimmie Tramel talks about the Tulsa roots of one of the "Top Gun" movie actors, and what he had to say about Tom Cruise (who once filmed "The Outsiders" in Tulsa)
  • Grace Wood previews an upcoming "World of Homes" feature on the iconic home of famed artist, designer Adah Robinson, which is now for sale
  • James Watts previews a weekend feature on the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, which received funding to fix the backstage areas. How much were these repairs needed? Some places were nicknamed the "Stairway to Hell" and another is the "Ramp of Death."
  • Coming Friday is a feature on Old Crow Medicine Show, which performs at Cain's Ballroom this weekend. Jimmie Tramel talks about Bob Dylan ties that roll beyond “Wagon Wheel.”
  • The historic Harwelden mansion hosts "Gatsby Redux," (inspired by The Great Gatsby) from Choregus Productions.
  • Upcoming food and festival features, and Tulsa Botanic Garden workshops coming up this month

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel:

Scene Writer James Watts:

Scene Writer Grace Wood:

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

