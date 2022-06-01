Tulsa World Scene podcast: Tulsa roots for 'Top Gun' actor

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts preview upcoming Scene features, including:
- Jimmie Tramel talks about the Tulsa roots of one of the "Top Gun" movie actors, and what he had to say about Tom Cruise (who once filmed "The Outsiders" in Tulsa)
- Grace Wood previews an upcoming "World of Homes" feature on the iconic home of famed artist, designer Adah Robinson, which is now for sale
- James Watts previews a weekend feature on the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, which received funding to fix the backstage areas. How much were these repairs needed? Some places were nicknamed the "Stairway to Hell" and another is the "Ramp of Death."
- Coming Friday is a feature on Old Crow Medicine Show, which performs at Cain's Ballroom this weekend. Jimmie Tramel talks about Bob Dylan ties that roll beyond “Wagon Wheel.”
- The historic Harwelden mansion hosts "Gatsby Redux," (inspired by The Great Gatsby) from Choregus Productions.
- Upcoming food and festival features, and Tulsa Botanic Garden workshops coming up this month
People are also reading…
Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories