Tulsa World Scene podcast: Tributes to Woody Guthrie and Bass Reeves

This week, Grace Wood and Jimmie Tramel talk about ways to stay cool in the hot summer.

Also discussed:

  • Punk band Dropkick Murphys will release an acoustic album of Woody Guthrie songs, recorded at Church Studio and are coming to Tulsa Theater in November.
  • Prolific mural artist Bob Palmer helps Muskogee pay tribute to Bass Reeves. Reeves was a former slave who became a deputy U.S. marshal that made more than 3,000 arrests in 32 years patrolling outlaw-marinated, pre-statehood Oklahoma.
  • Talking about the upcoming Elvis movie
  • Previewing the upcoming World of Homes showcase home feature: A Victorian-style mansion that resembles something out of a storybook. on a five-acre property in Jenks

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

