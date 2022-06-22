Tulsa World Scene podcast: Tributes to Woody Guthrie and Bass Reeves

This week, Grace Wood and Jimmie Tramel talk about ways to stay cool in the hot summer.
Also discussed:
- Punk band Dropkick Murphys will release an acoustic album of Woody Guthrie songs, recorded at Church Studio and are coming to Tulsa Theater in November.
- Prolific mural artist Bob Palmer helps Muskogee pay tribute to Bass Reeves. Reeves was a former slave who became a deputy U.S. marshal that made more than 3,000 arrests in 32 years patrolling outlaw-marinated, pre-statehood Oklahoma.
- Talking about the upcoming Elvis movie
- Previewing the upcoming World of Homes showcase home feature: A Victorian-style mansion that resembles something out of a storybook. on a five-acre property in Jenks
