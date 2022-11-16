 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Thanksgiving traditions, the good ones and some bad ones

  • Updated
  • 0

In this week's episode, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss Thanksgiving traditions and sides. So what about green bean casserole anyway? Also, a national touring production of the musical "Six" is coming to town, plus Daddy B's BBQ is open for business in south Tulsa.

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Related

5 to find: Things to do this weekend

People are also reading…

Sylvester Stallone, showrunner Terence Winter talk about 'Tulsa King' arrival

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Daddy B's brings top-notch barbecue to south Tulsa

Contact us

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Owner Brian Love talks about the origins of Daddy B's BBQ on Nov. 10.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert