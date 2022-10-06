Tulsa World Scene podcast: Talking all things Tulsa State Fair

Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Tulsa State Fair, from trying the fried fair food to people watching, to enjoying performers like Russell Dickerson.
Throwback Tulsa: Scenes from the 1966 Tulsa State Fair
Tulsa State Fair 1966 17
Fairgrounds, February 1966
Tulsa State Fair 1966 13
Tulsa State Fair 1966 14
Tulsa State Fair 1966 15
Tulsa State Fair 1966 16
Tulsa State Fair 1966 18
Tulsa State Fair 1966 19
Tulsa State Fair 1966 cow wash (copy)
Tulsa State Fair 1966 1
Tulsa State Fair 1966 2
Tulsa State Fair 1966 3
Tulsa State Fair 1966 ski 1
Tulsa State Fair 1966 ski 2
Tulsa State Fair 1966 ski 3
Tulsa State Fair 1966 ski 4
Tulsa State Fair 1966 ski 5
Tulsa State Fair 1966 4
Tulsa State Fair 1966 5
Tulsa State Fair 1966 6
Tulsa State Fair 1966 7
Tulsa State Fair 1966 8
Tulsa State Fair 1966 9
Tulsa State Fair 1966 10
Tulsa State Fair 1966 11
Tulsa State Fair 1966 12
Tulsa's Golden Driller in 1966
1966 Golden Driller
August 2020: Tulsa County Commissioner talks Tulsa State Fair cancellation: 'I can't imagine us bringing a million people into our community from all across the country'
