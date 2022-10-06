 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Talking all things Tulsa State Fair

  • Updated
  • 0

Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Tulsa State Fair, from trying the fried fair food to people watching, to enjoying performers like Russell Dickerson.

Related content:

Outrageous fair fare: New dishes hit the midway at Tulsa State Fair

Michael Overall: How the Tulsa State Fair lost a gigantic Bruce Goff landmark

People are also reading…

Tulsa State Fair begins with ride marathon for Sand Springs siblings

Photos: Scenes from Tulsa State Fair setup ahead of opening day

New foods to try at the Tulsa State Fair

Upcoming features

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Season two wrap-up: What's next for 'Reservation Dogs' after reaching the beach?

Teen country artist Alex Miller looks forward to Tulsa Time at Tulsa State Fair

New gallery focuses on women artists

Arts Scene: Tulsa Ballet wants you to know 'Jack'; Chamber Music Tulsa debuts 'Elegy'

Dust Bowl exhibit to open with symposium

After inspiring wonder for three decades, Oxley Nature Center director Eddie Reese retires

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mel C Says spice Girls are trying to get Victoria Beckham to return for a reunion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert