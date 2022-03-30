 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Sylvester Stallone comes to Tulsa

Jimmie Tramel is out tracking down Sylvester Stallone, who is in town filming Paramount+ series "Tulsa King"

Also in this week's podcast, James Watts and Grace Wood also discuss McDonald's mythic and much-ballyhooed Szechuan Sauce; a Tulsa therapist turned interior designer; previews of interviews with comedians Jon Lovitz and Bill Mahar; and talk of the inspiration for the song "Brown Sugar," coming to Tulsa for Leon Russell's Birthday concert.

