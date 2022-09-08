Tulsa World Scene podcast: 'Switzer: The Players' Coach'

Jimmie Tramel recounts his days as a sports writer when he wrote "Switzer: The Players' Coach," a book about former OU head football coach Barry Switzer. Grace Wood and James Watts also preview upcoming Scene features, from plants that are unsafe for pets, to an actress known for 'Nightmare on Elm Street.'
Editor's note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel's 2014 book "Switzer: The Players' Coach."
Photos: Barry Switzer's career, from OU to the Dallas Cowboys
Barry Switzer with Greg Pruitt (30), Tim Welch (45), Grant Burget (25) and Jack Mildren (11) before Oklahoma's October 16, 1971 game with Colorado. Tulsa World file photo
Barry Switzer runs onto the field before the start of the OU - Miami game on October 6, 1973. It was Switzer's first home game as head football coach at the University of Oklahoma. Tulsa World file photo.
Head coach Barry Switzer speaks to Lee Roy Selmon (93) during the Oklahoma - Miami game on October 6, 1973. Dewey Selmon (91) is also pictured. Tulsa World File photo
Darryl Royal and Barry Switzer during the OU-Texas football game on Oct. 11, 1975. Tulsa World File photo
University of Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer, who holds a banner and indicates his Sooners are Number 1, is seen after beating Michigan in the Orange Bowl game in Miami Beach, Jan. 2, 1976. (AP Photo)
University of Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer holds a token Orange Bowl football with quarterback Thomas Lott Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1977 outside Miami's Orange Bowl Stadium. Oklahoma will meet the Arkansas Razorbacks in the stadium January 2nd for the annual Orange Bowl game. (AP Photo)
Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer enjoys the closing moments of a game against Nebraska at Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 25, 1977. (AP Photo/HTW)
Heisman winner Billy Sims, left, and Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer display a football with a handle, presented to Sims at his alma mater, in Hooks, Texas, on December, 2, 1978. (AP Photo)
Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer greets freshman Buster Rhymes after the winning touchdown against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on November 22, 1980. Oklahoma beat Nebraska 21-17. Photo via the Omaha World-Herald.
Oklahoma head football coach Barry Switzer screams instructions from the sidelines during action against Texas in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Oct. 10, 1981. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)
Barry Switzer and his son Doug Switzer during the game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on October 23, 1992. Tulsa World File photo
Sooners give Coach Barry Switzer a lift after beating Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincon on November 17, 1984. Oklahoma won 17-7. Photo via the Omaha World-Herald
Penn State coach Joe Paterno, left, and Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer laugh it up during a press conference, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 1985 in Miami. Oklahoma takes on Penn. St. in the Orange Bowl on January 1. (AP Photo/Raul de Molina)
Oklahoma Sooners coach Barry Switzer gets a ride from jubilant players Tony Casillas, left, and an unidentified player, right, following their win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., on Jan. 2, 1986. (AP Photo/Mark Foley)
Barry Switzer in 1986. Tulsa World File photo
Orange Bowl coaches Ken Hatfield of the University of Arkansas, left, and University of Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer, right, are questioned about their upcoming game by former Miami Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese during the annual coaches luncheon on Monday, Dec. 30, 1987. The match up is scheduled for New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
OU coach Barry Switzer in 1988 at the Bedlam football game. Tulsa World File photo
A sign at Big Red Sales reflected the sentiment of OU fans on June 19, 1989 after Barry Switzer resigned as Sooners football coach. Tulsa World File photo
The June 20, 1989 front page of the Tulsa World following OU football coach Barry Switzer's resignation
Dallas Cowboys new head coach Barry Switzer speaks at a news conference at the Cowboys facility in Irving, Tex., March 30, 1994, after being named to the position by owner Jerry Jones, left. Switzer replaces Jimmy Johnson, who left the team Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)
Dallas Cowboys' coach Barry Switzer, center, watches the second-quarter action against the Green Bay Packers during their NFC playoff game in Irving, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 8, 1995. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
As Super Bowl XXX MVP Larry Brown (left) holds on to Barry Switzer, the Dallas coach braces for a celebratory Gatorade shower delivered by Cowboys linebacker Robert Jones. BOB GALBRAITH/AP file
Dallas Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer, right, and owner Jerry Jones hand over the Super Bowl trophy to the Cowboys team at Super Bowl XXX in Tempe, Ariz., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 1996. The Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner)
Steve Owens, left, and David Boren, right, give Barry Switzer a picture of what the new football facilities will look like during the April 1997 groundbreaking ceremony at OU. Tulsa World File photo
Barry Switzer talks to Billy Vessels 1952 Heisman Trophy winner at the new Barry Switzer Center opening on April 24, 1999. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Coaching legends Tom Osborne and Barry Switzer share a moment prior to the OU-Nebraska game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln in October 2011. Nebraska defeated the Sooners 20-10. Tulsa World File photo
Keith Jackson, left, talks with Barry Switzer at the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame's annual awards dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2001. Jackson, a tight end at Oklahoma from 1984-87, and Switzer, head coach of Oklahoma from 1973 to 1988, were inducted along with 14 other candidates. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
From left; Former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, South Florida athletic director Lee Roy Selmon, and his brother Dewey Selmon watch a tribute to Lee Roy Selmon on the stadium scoreboard Saturday, Sept. 28, 2002, during halftime of the Oklahoma-South Florida game. The Semons played for Switzer on the Oklahoma national championship teams of the early 70s. Lee Roy Selmon was presented with a plaque recognizing him as one of the greatest Oklahoma players. (APPhoto/Jerry Laizure)
Barry Switzer chokes up as he introduces "his coach" Frank Broyles at the charity golf tournament at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in October 2006. Tulsa World File photo
Former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer wears a afro wig during the 1978 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims unveiling of a statue of the Heisman Trophy winner before the Oklahoma-North Texas college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2007 in Norman, Okla. When Sims played at OU he wore his hair in an afro. (AP Photo/Ty Russell)
Barry Switzer stands with his family under the new statue of himself on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2011. (AP Photo/Alonzo J. Adams)
Barry Switzer laughs as he retells a story during an interview at his home in Norman, Okla., on Friday, September 21, 2012. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Barry Switzer speaks during the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert in Norman on July 6, 2013. Tulsa World File photo
In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, former football player and coach Barry Switzer speaks to members of the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Switzer figured when he told reporters he was going to be the Secretary of Offense for Donald Trump he assumed they knew he was joking about meeting the president-elect. Switzer said Thursday, Dec. 22 that "I think they need to learn the cabinet positions." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
