Tulsa World Scene podcast: 'Switzer: The Players' Coach'

Jimmie Tramel recounts his days as a sports writer when he wrote "Switzer: The Players' Coach," a book about former OU head football coach Barry Switzer. Grace Wood and James Watts also preview upcoming Scene features, from plants that are unsafe for pets, to an actress known for 'Nightmare on Elm Street.'

Editor’s note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” Purchase the book for $9.95 at tulsaworldstore.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

