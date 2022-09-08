Tulsa World Scene podcast: 'Switzer: The Players' Coach'

Jimmie Tramel recounts his days as a sports writer when he wrote "Switzer: The Players' Coach," a book about former OU head football coach Barry Switzer. Grace Wood and James Watts also preview upcoming Scene features, from plants that are unsafe for pets, to an actress known for 'Nightmare on Elm Street.'

Editor’s note: During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” Purchase the book for $9.95 at tulsaworldstore.com.

