Tulsa World Scene podcast: Star Trek and sci-fi across generations (and streaming services)

It's been a few years since Tulsa hosted a Wizard World Comic Con, and later this month will be a Retromania Show, scheduled Nov. 19-20 in Tulsa. The show will take place inside Central Park Hall at Expo Square. In honor of one of the show's guests, actress Denise Crosby (who portrayed Lt. Tasha Yar in “Star Trek: The Next Generation"), Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss retro to current Star Trek, and if all of these streaming are causing FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) or DOKU (Dread of Keeping Up).

