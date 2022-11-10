Tulsa World Scene podcast: Star Trek and sci-fi across generations (and streaming services)

It's been a few years since Tulsa hosted a Wizard World Comic Con, and later this month will be a Retromania Show, scheduled Nov. 19-20 in Tulsa. The show will take place inside Central Park Hall at Expo Square. In honor of one of the show's guests, actress Denise Crosby (who portrayed Lt. Tasha Yar in “Star Trek: The Next Generation"), Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss retro to current Star Trek, and if all of these streaming are causing FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) or DOKU (Dread of Keeping Up).
Subscribe to this podcast on:
Apple | Google | Spotify
Death of Chuck Drummond, 79, leaves family, 'Pioneer Woman' fans mourning
POLL CLOSED: Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 10
Ahha Tulsa, Hardesty Arts Center closing
Letter: I'm not voting to retain Dustin Rowe for the state Supreme Court
Guerin Emig: On Spencer Sanders' future, this week and beyond, and how that affects Garret Rangel
Owasson gets home turned into film set for Christmas movie, meets Candace Cameron Bure: ‘It was very special’
OK Preps Extra podcast: Todd Drummond on faith, family and football
Don't look now, but Williams Crossing spans the entire Arkansas River
First-round football playoff pairings
Developer tees up new event venue at site of former Bixby golf course
Closing of ahha Tulsa puts future of Mayfest, other programs in limbo
Union moves to No. 1 in 6AI rankings for first time this season
State Supreme Court justices appear on retention ballot
Tulsa couple mourning suspected murder-suicide of son, daughter-in-law and six grandchildren in BA
Endorsement: For Tanya Wilson for Tulsa County District Judge and retaining all appellate judges
Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel:
| Email | Twitter Follow his stories
Scene Writer Grace Wood:
| Email | Twitter Follow her stories
Scene Writer James Watts:
| Email | Twitter Follow his stories
Subscribe to this podcast on:
Apple | Google | Spotify
Photojournalism by Tom Gilbert, Ian Maule, Stephen Pingry, Mike Simons and Daniel Shular from October 2022.
September 2019 photos: Wizard World pop culture convention in Tulsa
Wizard World 2019
Astral stands for a portrait while wearing a costume as Raven, from Teen Titans, at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Jerry Haynes throws a hatchet at a booth during the Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
(From left) Actor Sam Levine moderates a panel discussion with Jim Ross and WWE hall of famer The Honky Tonk Man at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Tremayne Witherspoon leans down to try and life a replica of Thor's hammer at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Selena Rodriguez stands for a portrait at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday. JOSEPH RUSHMORE/for the Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Actor Cary Elwes arrives for a panel discussion at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center on Saturday. JOSEPH RUSHMORE/for the Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Actor Cary Elwes takes part in a panel discussion at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center. JOSEPH RUSHMORE/for the Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Actor Cary Elwes walks on stage for a panel discussion at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Actor Cary Elwes (left) takes part in a panel discussion at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Actor Kato Kaelin speaks with attendees at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Shereyl and Andrew Grubbs pose for a portrait at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees of the Wizard World pop culture convention watch a panel discussion at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
(From left) Bob Mopar, dressed as Aquaman, and William Bray, Thor, pose for a picture at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
(From left) Actor Sam Levine moderates a panel discussion with Jim Ross and WWE hall of famer The Honky Tonk Man at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Andersyn Cook looks inside a reproduction of the jeep from Jurassic Park at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Costumed attendees get ready to enter the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Josiah Marshall, dressed as Lieutenant Dan from Forrest Gump, poses for a portrait at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
WWE hall of famer The Honky Tonk Man at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
WWE hall of famer The Honky Tonk Man at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
(From left) Deb Pederson and Krynn Doeslaere attend the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
WWE hall of famer, The Honky Tonk Man, steps on stage for a panel discussion at Wizard World pop culture convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Wizard World 2019
Attendees browse the Wizard World convention at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on September 7, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Joseph Rushmore
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!