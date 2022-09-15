 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Route 66's Blue Whale in Catoosa turns 50

Grace Wood and James Watts preview upcoming Scene features, including the 50th anniversary of Catoosa's Route 66 Blue Whale; monarch butterflies migration; the latest full Tulsa Ballet; and more.

