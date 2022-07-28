Tulsa World Scene podcast: RIP Choco Taco

Tulsa World Scene's Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood talk about upcoming Scene features and lament the loss of the Choco Taco.
Showcase home: The Osher House, a unique midcentury modern construction, now up for sale
Academy Award winner Wes Studi returns for season two of 'Reservation Dogs'
Jazz Depot renovations draw on Art Deco
'Tex' at 40: Director, Hinton recall film that launched flurry of filmed-in-Oklahoma movies
Previewing a feature on Tacos Los Hermanos
Photos: A look back at Wes Studi's life and legacy
Wes Studi in 1978
Wes Studi (left), holds an American flag and is joined by spiritual leader Frank Thomas, Mohawk and Jay Whitecrow, Seneca (from left to right on the front row) as they lead a group of nearly 400 persons protesting nuclear energy marched peacefully more than a mile to the edge of the proposed Black Fox power station on October 7, 1978 where they were arrested for trespassing. Tulsa World File
Wes Studi holds up a flag as he crosses over a barb wire fence as he helps lead nearly 400 persons protesting nuclear energy on a peaceful march more than a mile to the edge of the proposed Black Fox power station on October 7, 1978 where they were arrested for trespassing. Tulsa World File
Wes Studi in 1992
Ted Turner, center, is joined by Wes Studi, left, and Carlos Whiteshirt on Thursday, Dec. 3, 1992 in New York where Turner announced the launching of a multi-media initiative by Turner Broadcasting on native American history. The project will include a television drama called "The Broken Chain" which features Sudia, a Cherokee Indian, and Whiteshirt, also a Native American. CHRYSTYNA CAZJKOWSKI/AP File Photo
Wes Studi in in 1999
Fran Kimmel, Troy Anderson and Wes Studi look over a piece of Anderson's work at a Native American art festival at the Greenwood Cultural Center on Saturday, March 13, 1999. Anderson was the featured artist. Tulsa World File photo
Wes Studi in 2004
Cast members James McDaniel and Wes Studi arrive at the premier of "Edge of America" during the Sundance Film Festival Friday, Jan. 16, 2004, in Salt Lake City. The film, which was shot in Utah, is about a black English teacher (McDaniel) who coaches a girls high school basketball team. DOUGLAS C. PIZAC/AP Photo
Actor Wes Studi, right, tallks with Jared Brown, a Navajo and North Fork Mono Native American from Fort Defiance, Ariz., at the Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2004. Brown was dressed as a Northern Traditional Pow Wow Dancer in celebration of American Indian Day at the legislative session. (AP Photo/Jeff Geissler)
Wes Studi in 2009
This Dec. 16, 2009 file photo shows Wes Studi at the premiere of "Avatar" in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles,File)
Wes Studi in in 2010
Actor Wes Studi poses next to his medallion on the Circle Cinema's Walk of Fame, where medallions on the sidewalk in front of the theater honor Oklahoma film actors, taken in Tulsa, Okla., on May 1, 2010. Tulsa World File photo
Actor Wes Studi speaks to fans outside the Circle Cinema in Tulsa, Okla., on May 1, 2010, after a ceremony honoring him with a medallion on the Circle Cinema's Walk of Fame, where medallions on the sidewalk in front of the theater honor Oklahoma film actors. Tulsa World File photo
Wes Studi in 2013
Wes Studi and Director/Writer Rotimi Rainwater attend a special screening of "Sugar" for Congress on Thursday June 27, 2013, in Washington DC. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP Images)
Wes Studi in 2017
Actor Wes Studi arrives on the red carpet of the movie "Hostiles" opening the 12th edition of the Rome Film Fest in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The film festival is on through Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Wes Studi arrives at the premiere of "Hostiles" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Wes Studi in 2018
Wes Studi, left, and Maura Dhu arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Wes Studi in 2019
Wes Studi arrives at the Governors Awards on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Wes Studi accepts an honorary award at the Governors Awards on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Geena Davis, winner of the Jean Hersholt humanitarian award, from left and honorees Lina Wertmuller, David Lynch and Wes Studi pose following the Governors Awards on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Actor Wes Studi poses at the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Awards and Live Read at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Actors, from left to right, Wes Studi, Rosa Salazar, Tyrese Gibson and Amandla Stenberg pose at the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Awards and Live Read at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
