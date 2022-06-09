 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Revival of 'Oklahoma!' postponed

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts usually preview upcoming Scene features in this podcast. However, Watts opens this week's episode noting that the Tulsa run of the Tony Award-winning revival of “Oklahoma!”, which was scheduled to be at the Tulsa PAC June 17-19, has been postponed.

Officials with Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa PAC made the announcement Wednesday, saying the decision came in light of the recent mass shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the Saint Francis Health System campus.

Also discussed:

  • Luke Busey, the 12-year-old son of actor Gary Busey, is in the family business, which you’ll see for yourself if you tune in for the season six premiere of the Disney Channel comedy series “Bunk’d.” Feature from Jimmie Tramel and show premiere coming Friday.
  • Learn more about Juneteenth and upcoming events at the Greenwood Cultural Center in a feature coming Monday from Grace Wood.
  • The Tulsa PAC, which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, was recently approved for American Rescue Act funds, which will mostly repair backstage areas. Watts says it averages 500 events and 250K visitors each year, so it has had a "hard knock life." Feature coming Sunday.
  • A feature on Tulsa designer Chris Murphy, who creates bold, unique designs for his clients, is coming Saturday from Grace Wood.
  • “The Running Kind,” a recently revised and expanded country music legend Merle Haggard biography from David Cantwell, steers readers through the Hag’s life and career by way of his music. A feature from Jimmie Tramel is coming this weekend.
  • FarmBar, which was forced to close earlier this year when a fire destroyed part of the building in which it is located, will reopen some time next month.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Related content:

Tulsa run of gritty 'Oklahoma!' revival postponed due to its depictions of gun violence

Dine Notes: FarmBar to reopen in July

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

11-year old ‘AGT’ fan lives the dream with Golden Buzzer performance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert