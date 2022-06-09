Tulsa World Scene podcast: Revival of 'Oklahoma!' postponed

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts usually preview upcoming Scene features in this podcast. However, Watts opens this week's episode noting that the Tulsa run of the Tony Award-winning revival of “Oklahoma!”, which was scheduled to be at the Tulsa PAC June 17-19, has been postponed.
Officials with Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa PAC made the announcement Wednesday, saying the decision came in light of the recent mass shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the Saint Francis Health System campus.
Also discussed:
- Luke Busey, the 12-year-old son of actor Gary Busey, is in the family business, which you’ll see for yourself if you tune in for the season six premiere of the Disney Channel comedy series “Bunk’d.” Feature from Jimmie Tramel and show premiere coming Friday.
- Learn more about Juneteenth and upcoming events at the Greenwood Cultural Center in a feature coming Monday from Grace Wood.
- The Tulsa PAC, which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, was recently approved for American Rescue Act funds, which will mostly repair backstage areas. Watts says it averages 500 events and 250K visitors each year, so it has had a "hard knock life." Feature coming Sunday.
- A feature on Tulsa designer Chris Murphy, who creates bold, unique designs for his clients, is coming Saturday from Grace Wood.
- “The Running Kind,” a recently revised and expanded country music legend Merle Haggard biography from David Cantwell, steers readers through the Hag’s life and career by way of his music. A feature from Jimmie Tramel is coming this weekend.
- FarmBar, which was forced to close earlier this year when a fire destroyed part of the building in which it is located, will reopen some time next month.
People are also reading…
Related content:
Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories