Tulsa World Scene podcast: Reservation Dogs season two to new Blake Shelton book

  • Updated
  • 0

In their latest episode, James Watts talks about reviewing performances and restaurants with an open mind; Jimmie Tramel praises Reservation Dogs' second season opening episodes; and Grace Wood previews an upcoming workworking feature.

ICYMI: 'Reservation Dogs' actors strut red carpet in Tulsa ahead of today's season two premiere

Whittle by whittle, the woodworking hobby continues to grow in Oklahoma

Taking up the cause: Turtle Creek Chorale director on 'Dreamland: Tulsa 1921'

Longtime friend of Blake Shelton shares country music star's story in new book

A preview of James' review of Mr. Kim's, an Asian-inspired steakhouse

Tunnel Underground Tours set for Aug. 13

The system of underground tunnels that connect many of Tulsa's early skyscrapers was designed at first for freight, but soon became a millionaires' highway, protecting the wealthy and elite from danger.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

