 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Recent documentaries with Oklahoma ties

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood and Jimmie Tramel (James Watts is out this week) preview upcoming Scene features including some documentaries with Oklahoma ties.

Related content:

Scott Caan tours Outsiders House Museum and other locations from 'The Outsiders'

37 years ago: A look back at the Aerlex fireworks factory explosion in 1985

Upcoming content:

  • Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo's upcoming documentary 'Terlton' about a town's tragic accident at a fireworks factory
  • Taika Waititi, co-creator of Reservation Dogs with Harjo, also wrote and directed the "Thor: Love and Thunder" movie.
  • Dallas Goldtooth, who is the spirit in Reservation Dogs, will be doing an interview with Tulsa World soon.
  • Oklahomans, including Wanda Jackson and St. Vincent, show up in 'Women Who Rock' documentary series
  • American Top 40 was born on the Fourth of July and Oklahoma music artists were part of the initial AT40 fireworks display.

People are also reading…

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pokémon Go developers create new virtual friends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert