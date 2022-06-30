Tulsa World Scene podcast: Recent documentaries with Oklahoma ties

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood and Jimmie Tramel (James Watts is out this week) preview upcoming Scene features including some documentaries with Oklahoma ties.
Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo's upcoming documentary 'Terlton' about a town's tragic accident at a fireworks factory Taika Waititi, co-creator of Reservation Dogs with Harjo, also wrote and directed the "Thor: Love and Thunder" movie. Dallas Goldtooth, who is the spirit in Reservation Dogs, will be doing an interview with Tulsa World soon. Oklahomans, including Wanda Jackson and St. Vincent, show up in 'Women Who Rock' documentary series American Top 40 was born on the Fourth of July and Oklahoma music artists were part of the initial AT40 fireworks display.
37 years ago: A look back at the Aerlex fireworks factory explosion in 1985
Friends and relatives of victims watch from the road as smoke rises from the site if the Aerlex Corp. fireworks plant explosion on June 26, 1985. The blast rattked windows 13 miles away.
Smoke billows from the ruins of the Aerlex Fireworks Co. shortly after a series of explosions destroyed the plant on June 26, 1985.
Debris lies scattered over a wide area where a series of powerful explosions leveled the Aerlex Corp. fireworks plant near Jennings on June 25, 1985.
A scene after the Aerlex Corp. fireworks plant explosion where 21 people were killed on June 25, 1985, near Jennings, Okla.
Firefighters cool rubble so workers can start recovery operations at the scene of a the Aerlex Corp. fireworks plant explosion near Jennings on June 25, 1985.
A scene after the Aerlex Corp. fireworks plant explosion where 21 people were killed on June 25, 1985, near Jennings, Okla.
A scene after the Aerlex Corp. fireworks plant explosion where 21 people were killed on June 25, 1985, near Jennings, Okla.
