Tulsa World Scene podcast: Previewing Tulsa area's top new restaurants of 2022

  Updated
  • 0

Whether you seek cup-and-curl pepperoni or smoked turkey, there is a new restaurant in our area for you. Grace Wood and Jimmie Tramel talk about their favorites, new and old, while James Watts previews his upcoming top 10.

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writers Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood share some of their most memorable stories of the past year.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

