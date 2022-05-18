Tulsa World Scene podcast: PGA Championship restaurant recommendations and more

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts give restaurant recommendations for out of town visitors in the area for the PGA Championship.
Also in this week's podcast: Grace Wood previews a feature on homes on or near Tulsa's Southern Hills, which is hosting the PGA Championship this week Jimmie Tramel talks about interviewing actress Cindy Morgan, who played Lacey Underall in the film Caddyshack. The movie turns 40 this summer. James Watts previews a feature on a Tulsa artist creates who tiny portraits of local homes Jimmie Tramel talks the Uncanny Comic Expo, and how 1990s toys like Power Rangers are starting to become collectible Jimmie Tramel talks Route 66, which is nearing its 100th anniversary Related content:
Photos: Wednesday's practice round at PGA Championship at Southern Hills
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods hits a chip shot on the 1st hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
David Cantral of Kearney, Neb. tries to get a view of Tiger Woods teeing off on the 4th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons line the 4th fairway as Tiger Woods (not pictured) tees off during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rachel Melendez Mabee with the PGA WORKS program attends Beyond the Green at Club PGA during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Israel Armstead,17, attends the Beyond the Green event at Club PGA during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Akira Warner attends the Beyond the Green event at Club PGA during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 11th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits on the 10th fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons watch Tiger Woods practice on the 3rd hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods pauses on the 2nd green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods hits a chip shot on the 2nd hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods practices on the first hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Fans board buses near the ORU Mabee Center on their way to view a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
PGA Championship
PGA Championship
Fans walk toward the course to watch a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
PGA Championship
PGA Championship
Fans watch the pros at the putting green near the clock tower during a practice round at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
PGA Championship
Fans watch Tiger Woods on the putting green of hole 3 during a practice round at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
PGA Championship
Fans watch as Tiger Woods leaves hole 3 during a practice round at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
PGA Championship
Fans watch the pros near the clock tower during a practice round at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
PGA Championship
PGA Championship Golf
John Daly putts on the fourth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Fans watch Tiger Woods on the seventh hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
PGA Championship Golf
Anirban Lahiri, of India, watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Harold Varner III hits from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods and Anirban Lahiri, of India, walk on the eighth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods smiles on the ninth green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Rory McIlroy, of North Ireland, hits from the fairway on the fifth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
PGA Championship Golf
Cameron Champ hits from the bunker on the 16th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Richard Bland, of England, waits to hit on the 17th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Bryson DeChambeau greets Tiger Woods after a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods walks on the eighth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Fans watch on the eighth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Fans watch Tiger Woods on the seventh hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the seventh hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods hits from the bunker on the sixth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods smiles on the seventh green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods hits from the bunker on the sixth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods plays the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
PGA Championship Golf
PGA Championship Golf
Cameron Smith, of Australia, chips to the green on the fourth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the third hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Russell Henley hits from the fairway on the fourth hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Bubba Watson hits from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
