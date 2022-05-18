 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: PGA Championship restaurant recommendations and more

  Updated
  • 0

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts give restaurant recommendations for out of town visitors in the area for the PGA Championship.

Also in this week's podcast:

  • Grace Wood previews a feature on homes on or near Tulsa's Southern Hills, which is hosting the PGA Championship this week
  • Jimmie Tramel talks about interviewing actress Cindy Morgan, who played Lacey Underall in the film Caddyshack. The movie turns 40 this summer.
  • James Watts previews a feature on a Tulsa artist creates who tiny portraits of local homes
  • Jimmie Tramel talks the Uncanny Comic Expo, and how 1990s toys like Power Rangers are starting to become collectible
  • Jimmie Tramel talks Route 66, which is nearing its 100th anniversary

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

