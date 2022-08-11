 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Paying tribute to Nichelle Nichols, Olivia Newton-John and Clu Gulager

  • Updated
  • 0

In their latest episode, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols, Olivia Newton-John and Clu Gulager, and preview upcoming Scene features.

Related content:

Actress Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura in Star Trek, dies at 89

Olivia Newton-John, Singer and Actress, Dies at 73

March 2018 photos: Olivia Newton-John performs at Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's the Joint

People are also reading…

Review: Mr. Kim's lets diners do the grilling at Korean-inspired concept from McNellie's Group

Upcoming features:

From cowboy to zombie fighter, Clu Gulager forged acting career worth remembering

Oklahoma actor Dalton Cramer helps comedy series 'Reservation Dogs' explore serious subject matter

Signature Symphony offers season of 'New Beginnings' with new artistic director

Previewing a new location of restaurant Ah-sigh-e near Tulsa's Church Studio

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canebrake resort and restaurant back in business

Canebrake resort and restaurant back in business

The resort, spread over 64 acres near Lake Fort Gibson a couple of miles southeast of Wagoner, is now taking reservations for everything from yoga classes and spa treatments to meals in its restaurant, which is now overseen by executive chef Bryan Sadler.

Tunnel Underground Tours set for Aug. 13

Tunnel Underground Tours set for Aug. 13

The system of underground tunnels that connect many of Tulsa's early skyscrapers was designed at first for freight, but soon became a millionaires' highway, protecting the wealthy and elite from danger.

Watch Now: Related Video

NBC to bring back the Golden Globes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert