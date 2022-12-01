 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: (Nearly) 15 years of BOK Center memories

  • Updated
  • 0

There were some skeptics before it opened about how downtown Tulsa couldn't support a giant arena, but nearly 15 years later, the BOK Center brought many memorable shows and events. Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss their favorites, plus preview upcoming Scene features.

Scene Writers Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood share some of their most memorable stories of the past year.

