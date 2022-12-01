Tulsa World Scene podcast: (Nearly) 15 years of BOK Center memories

There were some skeptics before it opened about how downtown Tulsa couldn't support a giant arena, but nearly 15 years later, the BOK Center brought many memorable shows and events. Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss their favorites, plus preview upcoming Scene features.
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.