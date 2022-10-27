 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: McRib au revoir? Halloween candy favorites?

Is McDonald's McRib returning for the last time? Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk about the potential fast food farewell tour, as well as other past menu items from the Arch Deluxe to the McPizza. Plus, favorite Halloween tricks and treats.

