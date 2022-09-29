Tulsa World Scene podcast: Johnny Carson hosting 'The Tonight Show'; 'Cheers'; '‘M*A*S*H;’' and ABC Afterschool Specials anniversaries

Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Magazine
The Tulsa barbecue scene has grown to feature cooks who take the tradition of smoking meats seriously but also are willing to explore and invent. We love our classics, but we want to give these new spots some love, too.
1907 Barbecue
1124 S. Lewis Ave.
1907 Barbecue got its start in 2013, and after several mobile years as a food truck, the owners moved to the Cabin Boys Brewery parking lot. It has recently relocated to Mother Road Market to bring barbecue back to Route 66.
Killer Wail Barbecue
2112 E. Admiral Blvd.
One local favorite among barbecue fans can be found in the parking lot of Heirloom Rustic Ales. Chef and owner Oliver Larrabee runs this operation that has been cooking up Central Texas-style barbecue. Killer Wail is open only on Saturdays and routinely sells out by early afternoon.
Mac’s BBQ at Cain’s Ballroom
423 N. Main St.
The menu features items familiar to fans of Mac’s Barbecue in Skiatook, which is a good thing because Mac’s has many fans. The restaurant is usually only open when the venue is hosting a concert, but it also offers Sunday brunches with music, too called Brunch with Bob. See the menu at facebook.com/cainskitchentulsa.
Oakhart Barbecue
1644 E. Third St.
Oakhart Barbecue uses post oak wood and only salt and pepper as seasoning — along with an artisan’s touch at coaxing culinary magic from these simple elements — to create mouth-watering barbecue.
Leon’s Smoke Shack
601 S. Sheridan Road; 1529 E. Third St.
Leon’s has been in operation since 2014 and opened a second location this year in what used to be the Swamp House. We suggest Leon’s ribs, beans and the signature Slap Potato, topped with a choice of meat.
Alpha Grill
5970 E. 31st St.; 6670 S. Lewis Ave.
Chef and owner Frank Willis calls it “barbecue with a twist.” He opened a second location this year in south Tulsa. Alpha Grill began as a food truck, and in 2020, the business moved into Mall 31, where the Willis family continues to blend Mexican, Cajun and Caribbean foods and flavors with traditional Oklahoma barbecue.
Pictured above: Smoked meats from 1907 Barbecue.