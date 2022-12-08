 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Favorite local 'hole in the wall' restaurants

These hidden gems of local restaurants are great places that provide "guilty pleasure" (or just pleasure) food. Also, a look at upcoming Scene features, including where to support local businesses this holiday season.

With the news that the Golden Chef, which has been serving made-to-order Chinese and Thai dishes for more than two decades at 2819 S. Harvard Ave., will close at the end of December, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss their favorite local "hole in the wall" restaurants — local eateries that are off the beaten path that others might not know about, but serve good guilty pleasure (or just pleasure) food. Also, a look at upcoming Scene features, including where to support local businesses this holiday season.

Scene Writers Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood share some of their most memorable stories of the past year.

The downtown Taco Bueno restaurant that shares space with a Burger King in the Palace Building, 324 S. Main St., will close Dec. 30.

