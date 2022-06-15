 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Don't call me vintage

This week, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk about why a 1986 album is getting re-issued, what's going on at Theatre West, a Father's Day story and the Novel Mysteries escape room.  

Contact us

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

 

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Tulsa World Scene: Don't call me vintage

