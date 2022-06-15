Tulsa World Scene podcast: Don't call me vintage

This week, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk about why a 1986 album is getting re-issued, what's going on at Theatre West, a Father's Day story and the Novel Mysteries escape room.
Related
Father's Day: After losing dad, Blake Brewer launched mission to help 100 dads write letters to their kids
People are also reading…
Contact us
Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories
Contact us
Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories