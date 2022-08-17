Tulsa World Scene podcast: Covering everything from top soil to high culture

In their latest episode, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel preview upcoming Scene features including Tulsa ties to the late Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols; "Pretty Woman' book with Oklahoma ties; and Tulsans create organic soil for healthier plants.
Related content:
People are also reading…
Upcoming features:
Still boldly going: After Nichelle Nichols' death, longtime friend from Tulsa carries legacy forward
Previewing a feature on 'Pretty Woman' book 'One Way Ticket to L.A.: How A Nurse From Ohio Found Love in Hollywood'
Home-grown: Tulsans create organic soil for healthier plants
Previewing a feature of Tulsa Sound pioneer Ann Bell
Previewing a feature on The Hulett Collection
Review of "Something Rotten!" by Theatre Tulsa
Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories
Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories