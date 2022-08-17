 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Covering everything from top soil to high culture

  • Updated
  • 0

In their latest episode, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel preview upcoming Scene features including Tulsa ties to the late Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols; "Pretty Woman' book with Oklahoma ties; and Tulsans create organic soil for healthier plants.

Actress Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura in Star Trek, dies at 89

Review: Latest Ah-Sigh-E location carries on smooth tradition

Upcoming features:

Still boldly going: After Nichelle Nichols' death, longtime friend from Tulsa carries legacy forward

Previewing a feature on 'Pretty Woman' book 'One Way Ticket to L.A.: How A Nurse From Ohio Found Love in Hollywood'

Home-grown: Tulsans create organic soil for healthier plants

Previewing a feature of Tulsa Sound pioneer Ann Bell

Previewing a feature on The Hulett Collection

Review of "Something Rotten!" by Theatre Tulsa

