Tulsa World Scene podcast: Count Tutu to 'Century of Photography' exhibit

In their latest episode, Grace Wood and James Watts preview upcoming Scene features on Count Tutu, Hulett Collection's 'Century of Photography' exhibi; the Church Studio and more.
February 2022 photos: Take a peek inside the remodeled Church Studio before the grand opening
Church Studio
A 6-foot bronze sculpture of Leon Russell greets Church Studio visitors. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
A plaque reminds visitors that Church Studio has been designated as a national historic landmark.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Original stove at the Church Studio in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 23, 2022. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Equipment has been installed for historic Church Studio to again be a recording studio. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Renovated Church Studio is a mix of old and new. This photo was taken in a Church Studio lobby.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
The Church Studio Archives contain thousands if items connected to Leon Russell and music. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Visitors will be have access to memorabilia when Church Studio opens March 1. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Leon Russell memorabilia is among items stored in the archives of soon-to-open Church Studio.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Appropriate words are on top of a stairwell of Church Studio.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Historic Church Studio is again serving as a recording studio.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
This deed at Church Studio is part of Leon Russell and Church Studio history. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Port window on doors help historic Church Studio recapture the look of the building when it was a headquarters for Leon Russell's Shelter Records label in the 1970s. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Music memorabilia sits on shelves as part of the Church Studio archives.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
This display will educate visitors about Church Studio when the historic venue opens March 1. Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
An original pew from the 1915 church that became Church Studio is still on site. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Grand opening week for renovated Church Studio is scheduled March 1-5. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
A chair that once belonged to Leon Russell is part of the decor at Church Studio.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
This photo of equipment in the recording studio of the Church Studio was taken in advance of Church Studio's grand opening week, scheduled March 1-5.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Historic Church Studio is scheduled to open March 1.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
A ticket stub from a show featuring Leon Russell plus Loggins & Messina is part of the Church Studio Archives. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
StephenPingry
Church Studio
A light fixture in the vestibule of a Church Studio entrance was made to represent Leon Russell's beard. The fixture was created by Tulsa Glassblowing School.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Reminders of Leon Russell's life are inside Church Studio.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Equipment in the recording studio of the Church Studio in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 23, 2022. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
An echo chamber is part of soon-to-open Church Studio.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
Albums were housed under glass as part of this custom-made table at Church Studio.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Church Studio
A mobile recreating Church Studio hangs from a ceiling at Church Studio.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
