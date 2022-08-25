 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Count Tutu to 'Century of Photography' exhibit

  • Updated
  • 0

In their latest episode, Grace Wood and James Watts preview upcoming Scene features on Count Tutu, Hulett Collection's 'Century of Photography' exhibi; the Church Studio and more.

Related content:

Church Studio a sacred Tulsa music space, now special for wedded couples, too

Upcoming features:

Feature on Tulsa band Count Tutu member Nathan Wright solo work

Half-year update: Public reaction validates decision to reopen historic Church Studio

Hulett Collection opens with 'Century of Photography' exhibit

People are also reading…

An upcoming review of restaurant Freya: Nordic Kitchen

Room to grow: Local parents look to beautify the Mayo Demonstration School

The Toon Residence: A modern getaway in the heart of midtown Tulsa

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

John Boyega has no plans to return to 'Star Wars'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert