Tulsa World Scene podcast: Concerts, flower care and Bob Dylan Center

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts preview upcoming Scene features ranging from spring flower care to upcoming concerts.

Also in this week's podcast:

  • Care for your fresh cut flowers from your garden with tips from local experts; preview of weekend feature from Grace Wood
  • Congrats to Jenks High School graduate AleXa who won NBC's "America Song Contest"
  • Rock & Brews, co-founded by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, is a rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment brand. Rock & Brews Casino in Braman, Oklahoma opened May 10.
  • James Watts gives more details on the Bob Dylan Center, which officially opened May 10
  • The 2022 Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award is about to be announced
  • David Feherty is a golf commentator coming to Tulsa for the PGA Championship, but he's also performing at Hard Rock Hotel. Weekend feature preview from Jimmie Tramel
  • Tulsa Ballet is closing out its season; James Watts gives more details
  • The Eagles, which opened the BOK Center more than a decade ago, returns to the downtown venue on May 16

