Tulsa World Scene podcast: Concerts, flower care and Bob Dylan Center

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts preview upcoming Scene features ranging from spring flower care to upcoming concerts.
Also in this week's podcast:
Care for your fresh cut flowers from your garden with tips from local experts; preview of weekend feature from Grace Wood Congrats to Jenks High School graduate AleXa who won NBC's "America Song Contest" Rock & Brews, co-founded by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, is a rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment brand. Rock & Brews Casino in Braman, Oklahoma opened May 10. James Watts gives more details on the Bob Dylan Center, which officially opened May 10 The 2022 Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award is about to be announced David Feherty is a golf commentator coming to Tulsa for the PGA Championship, but he's also performing at Hard Rock Hotel. Weekend feature preview from Jimmie Tramel Tulsa Ballet is closing out its season; James Watts gives more details The Eagles, which opened the BOK Center more than a decade ago, returns to the downtown venue on May 16 Related content:
Photos: Sights from the Bob Dylan Center's grand opening celebration featuring Mavis Staples
George Kaiser speaks with guests during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
George Kaiser and Ken Levit speak with guests during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
A sight during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
George Kaiser speaks with Patti Smith and Ken Levit during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
George Kaiser speaks with Patti Smith during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
George Kaiser speaks with Patti Smith during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
A sight during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
A sight during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
A sight during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Bob Dylan Center’s Director Steven Jenkins speaks during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
The Bob Dylan Center’s Director Steven Jenkins speaks during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mayor G.T. Bynum poses with Sterlin Harjo during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
A sight during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
A sight during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center at OKPOP museum on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Mavis Staples performs at the Cain’s Ballroom during the grand opening celebration of the Bob Dylan Center on May 5, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
