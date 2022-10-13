 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Chatting about comic cons

Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel preview upcoming Scene features, including Pryor Creek Comic Convention. Jimmie notes that comic cons should always be about the comics, while Grace talks about meeting celebrities at the events, and James notes autographs he's acquired.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

