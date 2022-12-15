 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Casa Bonita and other area restaurants we miss the most

Last week's episode was about restaurants you haven't gone to yet, but should; this week's is about restaurants you should have gone to, but no longer can. Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel mention their old favorites, from Charlie Mitchell's to Celebrity and Crystal's Pizza to Casa Bonita.

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Scene Writers Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood share some of their most memorable stories of the past year.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

