Tulsa World Scene podcast: Bring all the birds to your yard this spring

Also, an urgent casting call for local roles was sent out for season two of the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series “Reservation Dogs.” Casting will occur this week.
Also in this week's podcast:
- Oklahoma birdwatching community advice on birdhouses, feeders and native plants to provide food and homes for birds
- Former Oklahoma State basketball player Marshall Moses, nicknamed "Lava," combines love of basketball, music to create life-after-hoops business
- Tulsa Signature Symphony looking for next music director; final candidate will be directing later this month
- Horton Records, in collaboration with Cherokee filmmaker and creator Jeremy Charles, announced a contemporary album of original music performed entirely in the Cherokee language to be released in conjunction with the 2022 Cherokee National Holiday over Labor Day weekend.
- Mondo's new location and previewing Yang's Asian Restaurant
