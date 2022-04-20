Tulsa World Scene podcast: Brady Bunch, breakfast and beating allergies

Tulsa World Scene's Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss Barry Williams (Greg Brady on "the Brady Bunch") upcoming performance at the Outsiders House in this week's podcast.
Also in this week's podcast:
- Why you might think about locking up your grandmother
- Favorite sit-coms
- How to deal with allergies in the home
- What's for breakfast and Hatch Early Mood Food
- Tulsa Opera presenting "Salome" and Theatre Tulsa presenting "Singin' in the Rain."
