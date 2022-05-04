 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Bob Dylan Center anticipation

  Updated
  • 0

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts preview the Bob Dylan Center, which opens to the public May 10.

Also in this week's podcast:

  • No more Mayfest coupons; you can buy things at the downtown Tulsa festival with cash! The annual arts festival is Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8.
  • Historic Patterson Estate goes up for sale priced at $15 million
  • Sharing stories on B-movies with Jesse Vint
  • Tulsa Ballet's Signature Series returns to the Lorton Performance Center at TU this month
  • Gilcrease officials, donors break ground for new museum, but construction will take 2-3 years
  • Previewing a weekend Will Rogers feature, where he played his dad in a movie that premiered in Oklahoma
