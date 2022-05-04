Tulsa World Scene podcast: Bob Dylan Center anticipation

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts preview the Bob Dylan Center, which opens to the public May 10.
Also in this week's podcast:
- No more Mayfest coupons; you can buy things at the downtown Tulsa festival with cash! The annual arts festival is Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8.
- Historic Patterson Estate goes up for sale priced at $15 million
- Sharing stories on B-movies with Jesse Vint
- Tulsa Ballet's Signature Series returns to the Lorton Performance Center at TU this month
- Gilcrease officials, donors break ground for new museum, but construction will take 2-3 years
- Previewing a weekend Will Rogers feature, where he played his dad in a movie that premiered in Oklahoma
