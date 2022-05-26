 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Beer and buds; plus Weird Al Yankovic returns to Tulsa

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts preview upcoming Scene features, including:

  • Grace Wood previews a feature on Tulsa Foundation for Architecture partnering with local breweries for creative workshops
  • To celebrate Weird Al Yankovic's return to Tulsa, Jimmie Tramel talks about some of the locations from the movie UHF, including "Spatula City," a Warehouse Market at 6300 S. Peoria that doubled as the fictional spatula store in UHF. Now it’s a Cox Cashsaver grocery store.
  • Looking for something to do this holiday? James Watts talks Memorial Day weekend events
  • Jimmie Tramel previews a feature on the history-making team of all-female cyclists taking part in Remember the Removal Bike Ride
  • James Watts talks former Tulsan' Grace Shim's first novel, "The Noh Family."
  • Watts also talks more about his most recent restaurant review, Palmyra Mediterranean Grill.

