Tulsa World Scene podcast: Beer and buds; plus Weird Al Yankovic returns to Tulsa

Tulsa World Scene's Grace Wood, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts preview upcoming Scene features, including:
- Grace Wood previews a feature on Tulsa Foundation for Architecture partnering with local breweries for creative workshops
- To celebrate Weird Al Yankovic's return to Tulsa, Jimmie Tramel talks about some of the locations from the movie UHF, including "Spatula City," a Warehouse Market at 6300 S. Peoria that doubled as the fictional spatula store in UHF. Now it’s a Cox Cashsaver grocery store.
- Looking for something to do this holiday? James Watts talks Memorial Day weekend events
- Jimmie Tramel previews a feature on the history-making team of all-female cyclists taking part in Remember the Removal Bike Ride
- James Watts talks former Tulsan' Grace Shim's first novel, "The Noh Family."
- Watts also talks more about his most recent restaurant review, Palmyra Mediterranean Grill.
