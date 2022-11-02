 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: As you would expect, it gets weird

In this week's episode, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a fun and exaggerated look at the life of  “Weird Al” Yankovic. The movie becomes available for free streaming Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel.

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

