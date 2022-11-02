Tulsa World Scene podcast: As you would expect, it gets weird

In this week's episode, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a fun and exaggerated look at the life of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The movie becomes available for free streaming Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel.
Marshall Brewing Co.'s Cody Driscoll tells us about the India Black Ale El Cucuy.
Photos: Carrie Underwood performs at BOK Center for Halloween night concert
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood will perform “Crazy Angels” from the new album at the 2022 American Music Awards.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood is seen performing Oct. 31 at the BOK Center as part of the Denim & Rhinestones tour. “I feel like I’m very blessed to be from Oklahoma,” she said during the show.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World Magazine
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood brought her Denim and Rhinestones Tour to the BOK Center for a show on Oct. 31.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World Magazine
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World Magazine
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World Magazine
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
The band takes the stage before Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood’s tour stopped at the BOK Center for a Halloween night show.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim & Rhinestones tour.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
About a third of Carrie Underwood’s show was devoted to material from her new album.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Jimmie Allen performs an opening set before Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Jimmie Allen performs an opening set before Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center on Monday in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Jimmie Allen performs an opening set before Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center on Monday in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Jimmie Allen performs an opening set before Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Jimmie Allen performs an opening set before Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Jimmie Allen performs an opening set before Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Jimmie Allen performs an opening set before Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Jimmie Allen performs an opening set before Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center
Jimmie Allen performs an opening set before Carrie Underwood at the BOK Center as part of the Denim and Rhinestones tour on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
