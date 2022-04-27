Tulsa World Scene podcast: An epic slice of Oak Ridge Boys lore

Tulsa World Scene's Jimmie Tramel and James Watts talk about a story from Oak Ridge Boys lore: In 1975, Tulsa-based music impresario Jim Halsey liked (and heard) what he saw from a gospel quartet with designs on transitioning to country music. Halsey told the Oak Ridge Boys he felt they were three minutes from stardom.
The Oak Ridge Boys will be reunited with Halsey (they refer to their longtime manager as “the Godfather”) when they return to Tulsa for a Saturday, April 30 performance at The Cove inside the River Spirit Casino.
Also in this week's podcast:
- $15 million sale of the Peterson Mansion
- Tulsa Opera's "Salome"
- This year’s Mayfest, which features local and national visual and performing artists, will be held May 6-8 in the Tulsa Arts District.
- Cliffdiver and the stories behind the songs on its new album
- A series of concerts will help open the Bob Dylan Center next month
