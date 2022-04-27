 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa World Scene podcast: An epic slice of Oak Ridge Boys lore

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa World Scene's Jimmie Tramel and James Watts talk about a story from Oak Ridge Boys lore: In 1975, Tulsa-based music impresario Jim Halsey liked (and heard) what he saw from a gospel quartet with designs on transitioning to country music. Halsey told the Oak Ridge Boys he felt they were three minutes from stardom.

The Oak Ridge Boys will be reunited with Halsey (they refer to their longtime manager as “the Godfather”) when they return to Tulsa for a Saturday, April 30 performance at The Cove inside the River Spirit Casino.

Also in this week's podcast:

  • $15 million sale of the Peterson Mansion
  • Tulsa Opera's "Salome"
  • This year’s Mayfest, which features local and national visual and performing artists, will be held May 6-8 in the Tulsa Arts District.
  • Cliffdiver and the stories behind the songs on its new album
  • A series of concerts will help open the Bob Dylan Center next month
  • Join us Aug. 2 as we honor the best in area high school sports at the annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. Get your tickets here.

People are also reading…

Related content:

'The Voice' contestant MaKenzie Thomas to headline Mayfest

Tulsa native brings unique vision to 'Salome' opera

Bob Dylan Center opening to kick off with Elvis Costello, Patti Smith concerts

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Wiz Hot Dog Co. opens downtown

Watch Now: Wiz Hot Dog Co. opens downtown

"I like to say that what we offer is something fun," owner Derek Bray said. "We want to give people a quality product, but we like to have fun when we're cooking, and we want our customers to have fun eating what we cook."

Watch Now: Related Video

Travis Scott commits to first performance post-Astroworld tragedy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert