Tulsa World Scene podcast: A turn for The Wurst

In this week's podcast, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss food truck The Wurst, which has a core menu of four sausages, made by Siegi's Sausage Factory. It takes up temporary residence at Cabin Boys Brewery

Plus, the Tulsa-raised wife of 'Brady Bunch' actor Barry Williams shares her story before 'homecoming;' Tulsa artist Myers Campbell strives to capture what matters most through home illustrations; OSU-NY Philharmonic partnership goes beyond concerts; Leon Russell's son and his Godfather; and what movie should have won the Oscar.

A turn for The Wurst: Food truck takes up temporary residence at Cabin Boys Brewery

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer James Watts: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Scene Writer Grace Wood: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

