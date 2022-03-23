Tulsa World Scene podcast: A turn for The Wurst

In this week's podcast, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss food truck The Wurst, which has a core menu of four sausages, made by Siegi's Sausage Factory. It takes up temporary residence at Cabin Boys Brewery
Plus, the Tulsa-raised wife of 'Brady Bunch' actor Barry Williams shares her story before 'homecoming;' Tulsa artist Myers Campbell strives to capture what matters most through home illustrations; OSU-NY Philharmonic partnership goes beyond concerts; Leon Russell's son and his Godfather; and what movie should have won the Oscar.
