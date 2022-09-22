 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Scene podcast: 45th anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd tragedy

The 45th anniversary of a plane crash that two band members of Lynyrd Skynyrd from Oklahoma — guitarist Steve Gaines and his sister, backup singer Cassie Gaines — is coming up next month. Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle is honoring the memory of those whose lives were lost by continuing to make music. Grace Wood and James Watts talk about this and other upcoming Scene features.

