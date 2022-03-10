Tulsa World Scene: Favorite game shows to Philbrook's The BIG show

Price is Right Live! is coming to Tulsa, so James Watts, Jimmie Tramel and Grace Wood talk about their favorite game shows. Plus, turning old cassettes into wallets, Philbrook's The BIG show, Leon Lifers, barbecue and tacos.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
James D. Watts Jr.
Scene Writer
I write primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts. Phone: 918-581-8478
Grace Wood
Staff writer
I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.
