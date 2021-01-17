Tulsa woman creates quilted cover for her SUV

Think of it as one of life’s little ironies: If the biennial Quilt Tulsa show had not been canceled, Jan Kendall probably would not have been able to complete the epic project she had planned to promote the event.

“I had the idea to do something like this about four years ago,” Kendall said. “I just thought it would be a great come-on for the show, which was going to take place in May last year.”

That idea was to create a quilted cover for one of her cars that would be equipped with a special pocket containing information about the upcoming quilt show and a notepad where people could leave a comment, if they wished. Kendall would park it at area quilting shops and other public places to help generate interest in the show.

“I started working on it in January,” Kendall said, who was to serve as co-chairman of the 2020 show. “In March, we did a walk-through of the space at the fairgrounds where the show would be set up, and within a week, we had to cancel like everything else because of COVID.