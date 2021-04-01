Tulsa Symphony to present Beethoven's Ninth at ONEOK Field

Keith C. Elder, Executive Director of the Tulsa Symphony, noted the symmetry of the orchestra opening its season in September at ONEOK Field with its "Celebration of Beethoven" concert, which featured legendary pianist Yefim Bronfman performing the Piano Concerto No. 3, and closing out this season with Beethoven's magisterial Symphony No. 9.

"We are proud to bring the people of Tulsa together to help celebrate this moment when the struggles of the past year begin to fade," Elder said. "We will mark this time by performing one of the most renowned pieces of orchestral music, which takes on special significance to our community, state, country and the world."

The Ninth Symphony was a ground-breaking work when it debuted on May 7, 1824, as it was the first time a major composer had employed vocal music within a symphony. The chorus is featured in the final movement, performing a text adapted from Friedrich Schiller's "Ode to Joy."

The work has frequently been performed at celebrations and events of monumental proportions, such as the performance conducted by Leonard Bernstein that celebrated the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.