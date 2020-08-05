The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will present its first two concerts of the 2020-2021 season as outdoor events at ONEOK Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers baseball team.
Keith Elder, executive director of the Tulsa Symphony, said the decision to take up temporary residence at the baseball park was a way for the organization to put on concerts in a manner that would allow for social distancing and other safety measures necessary in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“That was the reason why we decided simply to cancel our Symphony in the Park show, which was to be done at the Guthrie Green,” Elder said. “We met with Dr. (Bruce) Dart from the Tulsa Health Department, and we realized it would be impossible to put that show on in a way that would keep both our audience and our musicians safe.
“By having the shows at ONEOK Field, we will be able to maintain social distancing in how people will be seated, both in the audience and among the performers,” he said. “The stadium seats about 8,500, and we’re expecting about 1,700 for our concerts, so there should be plenty of room.”
Masks will be required of all attendees, Elder said.
Patrons will be in the ballpark’s regular seating, with the orchestra set up on the playing field. Elder said the orchestra is working with one of the top sound engineers in the country to ensure that the orchestra will be heard clearly.
“The sound of the orchestra is incredibly important to us, and we’re going to make sure it’s the best it can be for these concerts,” Elder said.
The first concert, described as a “Celebration of Beethoven” in honor of what would have been the composer’s 250th birthday, will be performed Sept. 5 (originally, the orchestra had planned its season-opening concert for Sept. 12 at the Tulsa PAC).
“We’ve also had to make some changes to the concert itself,” Elder said. “Our original soloist, Garrick Ohlsson, is unable to be with us on that date. Instead, we will be featuring Yefim Bronfman as our guest artist, who will be performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3.”
Bronfman is one of the most acclaimed pianists on the classical scene today and has performed with renowned symphonies around the world. The Texas Classical Review of Bronfman’s 2019 performance with the Houston Symphony said, “He ... brought sheer visceral impact to the fore, turning chords and flourishes into grand dramatic gestures.”
Resident guest conductor Daniel Hege will conduct the concert, which will open with the Coriolan Overture and will also include Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.
The concert will conclude with a fireworks display.
The second concert of the season has been altered even more. Rather than an evening performance Oct. 17, this concert will be presented at 3 p.m. Oct. 18 at ONEOK Field.
Guest conductor Sarah Hicks, whom the New York Times described as one of the “next generation of up-and-coming American conductors,” will lead the orchestra in Mozart’s Overture to “The Abduction from the Seraglio,” Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy featuring TSO concertmaster Rossitza Goza as violin soloist, and Brahms’ dramatic Symphony No. 4.
Elder said the orchestra is also considering moving its popular Fridays at the Loft chamber music series to an outdoor venue, such as the Williams Green between the Hyatt Regency Hotel downtown and the Tulsa PAC.
“The Tulsa PAC is still very much our home,” Elder said. “And while we believe the music we present is essential to our community, we also have to make safety for all concerned a priority.”
Elder said the orchestra will announce its plans for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season at a later date.
Tickets for Tulsa Symphony concerts are now on sale. Elder said those who might still be uncomfortable with the thought of attending even a socially distanced gathering may request a refund or consider the price of the tickets a donation to the orchestra.
For ticket sales and more information, visit tulsasymphony.org.