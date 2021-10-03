Tulsa Symphony Orchestra returns to home stage for concert

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra has performed several times at the Tulsa PAC during the COVID-19 pandemic, although those concerts were for television and radio broadcast, rather than for live audiences.
However, the orchestra will present its first concert in its home stage, the Chapman Music Hall, this Saturday, and it promises to be a “Triumph.”
That’s the title for the evening, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
The concert will feature as guest artist Garrick Ohlsson, who will perform the Piano Concerto No. 5 by Beethoven, more familiarly known as the “Emperor” Concerto.
Exactly who gave the piece the “Emperor” nickname is uncertain, but music historians are convinced it was not Beethoven himself — the composer viewed those who dared assume such a title with great disapprobation.
However, as Beethoven wrote the piece during the Napoleonic wars, the concerto is notable for the heroic, militaristic quality of the piece, written in E-flat Major, a key that Beethoven often used to convey nobility.
Ohlsson last performed in Tulsa in 1991; his most recent appearance in the region was in 2002, when he was a guest artist for the OK Mozart Festival in Bartlesville.
Guest conductor Bramwell Tovey, who serves as Principal Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra, Artistic Advisor of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, and Artistic Director of Calgary Opera, will lead the orchestra in a program that will include the “Festive Overture” by Shostakovich; Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Ballade”; and “Les Preludes” by Liszt.
All patrons will be required to show proof of either a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result prior to entry into the performance venue. A negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours of the performance for patrons who are not yet fully vaccinated.
Masks will be required of all patrons at this performance.
Tickets are $20-$70. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
‘An Enemy of the People’
Henrik Ibsen’s 1882 play about a Norwegian resort town thrown into chaos when a local doctor learns that the town’s “healing waters” are contaminated has been transformed into a dark comedy by Tulsa playwright David Blakely, which opens American Theatre Company’s 2021-2022 season.
Blakely’s adaptation of “An Enemy of the People” is set in Cushing, the Oklahoma town that is one of the most important locations in the U.S. petroleum industry. Instead of a report about contaminated water, the threat to the town’s livelihood is the local newspaper editor, who is working on an editorial criticizing the practice of fracking and highlighting the potential negative impacts to the town and the region.
The editor’s brother, who is also the town’s sheriff, is so protective of the town’s reputation, and the economic boon of the oil industry, that he’s willing to shut the newspaper down and have his brother removed as editor.
While the play deals with serious issues affecting Oklahoma and the nation, it also shows how family dysfunction and sibling rivalry can escalate into ridiculous, yet dangerous, extremes.
Kathryn Hartney directs the show, with features Kathleen Hope, J. Tomlinson, Sidney Flack, Anna Puhl, Timothy Hunter, Drew Robinson and Andy Axewell.
Performances are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9, and Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 14-16; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Tickets are $18-$28. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com. Note: Masks are required to attend any Tulsa PAC performance.
‘The Great Divorce’
The Fellowship for Performing Arts, which has adapted a number of works by the British novelist C.S. Lewis for the stage, brings its latest show, “The Great Divorce” to the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., for one performance only, 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
“The Great Divorce” is the story of a handful of people who find themselves boarding a bus that takes them to the outskirts of heaven, where they are each presented with the opportunity to stay, or to return to the gray city from whence they came.
What seems like a fairly straightforward choice between heaven and hell turns out to be far more challenging than anyone expected.
Tickets are $49-$89. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com. Note: Masks are required to attend any Tulsa PAC performance.
