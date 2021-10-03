Tulsa Symphony Orchestra returns to home stage for concert

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra has performed several times at the Tulsa PAC during the COVID-19 pandemic, although those concerts were for television and radio broadcast, rather than for live audiences.

However, the orchestra will present its first concert in its home stage, the Chapman Music Hall, this Saturday, and it promises to be a “Triumph.”

That’s the title for the evening, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

The concert will feature as guest artist Garrick Ohlsson, who will perform the Piano Concerto No. 5 by Beethoven, more familiarly known as the “Emperor” Concerto.

Exactly who gave the piece the “Emperor” nickname is uncertain, but music historians are convinced it was not Beethoven himself — the composer viewed those who dared assume such a title with great disapprobation.

However, as Beethoven wrote the piece during the Napoleonic wars, the concerto is notable for the heroic, militaristic quality of the piece, written in E-flat Major, a key that Beethoven often used to convey nobility.

Ohlsson last performed in Tulsa in 1991; his most recent appearance in the region was in 2002, when he was a guest artist for the OK Mozart Festival in Bartlesville.