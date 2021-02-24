Tulsa Symphony highlights Black composers in radio concert

Hailstork described the “Two Romances” as “pure music,” without the narrative or thematic content evident in a good deal of his music, adding, “There aren’t a lot of tricky things about it.”

Violist Cowen would like to beg, politely, to differ.

“It definitely has its challenges for the player,” he said. “There are passages that are very high, where you are sweeping up against the orchestra. And there is an intensity to the whole piece that you have to maintain throughout.

“My wife (Jill Wiebe, the orchestra’s principal harpist) did an arrangement for harp of the piano version and that really opened this piece up for me,” Cowen said. “I was able to hear all the different, sometimes clashing harmonies that are going on, which you don’t hear when you’re playing the piece by yourself. I really fell in love with it.”

Cowen said that, while there is no stated program for the music, the piece has for him the sense of an incomplete story.