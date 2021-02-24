Tulsa Symphony highlights Black composers in radio concert

After composer Adolphus Hailstork first sketched out what would become his “Two Romances for Viola and Orchestra,” he knew there was one thing about this work that some people might consider a “fatal flaw.”
It was too pretty.
“At the time, prettiness in music was considered at best a liability, at worst a taboo,” Hailstork said in a recent telephone conversation. “Personally, I have nothing against music being pretty, but I ended up putting this piece in a corner for a number of years.”
It wasn’t until Barbara Baker, principal violist of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, requested Hailstork to create an orchestral version of another piece he had written for her, that he revisited those two romances, writing a version that could be performed with a chamber orchestra.
That version, with Baker as soloist and conducted by Jo Ann Falletta, was recorded by the Virginia Chamber Players on the 2004 release, “As Falling Leaves,” which featured a number of Hailstork’s compositions.
The work will be part of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert, which will be broadcast Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28, on KWTU (88.7 FM), part of Public Radio Tulsa. The orchestra’s principal violist, Jeffery Cowen, will be the soloist for the work.
The concert, led by resident guest conductor Daniel Hege, highlights music by African-American composers, in recognition of Black History Month.
In addition to Hailstork’s work, the program includes “Lightspeed (Fanfare for Orchestra),” a 2019 composition by 24-year-old composer Kevin Day, as well as the “Serenade for Orchestra” by William Grant Still, the first Black composer to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra (his Symphony No 1, “Afro-American Symphony,” by the Rochester Philharmonic in 1931).
The concert will also feature the Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” by Antonin Dvorak, a work inspired by the Czech composer’s travels through the United States in the 1890s.
Hailstork said that, while he has composed a number of pieces for the violin, he prefers the more mellow tone of the viola and the cello.
“Perhaps it’s because I started out as a singer, and there is a kind of voice-like quality to these instruments,” he said. “The violin can be a little too squeaky at times for my tastes. And there is a lot of violin music out there, so you might have a better chance of having something performed if it’s written for viola.”
Hailstork’s musical career began when joined the men and boy’s choir at the Cathedral of All Saints in his hometown of Albany, New York.
“It was the seat of the bishop of the diocese, so everything had a grandeur about it,” he said. “We performed everything from Gregorian chants to contemporary praise music, usually by English composers. And it was a paying gig, which I had until I graduated from high school.”
Hailstork, who also studied piano, organ and violin, began his composition studies at Howard University and spent a summer in France studying under the legendary Nadia Boulanger. He holds degrees from the Manhattan School of Music and Michigan State University.
“I tried just about everything, musically speaking,” he said. “There wasn’t a single thing in 20th century music that I didn’t dabble in, from 12-tone to aleatoric to whatever. While I’m willing to embrace any technical thing that might help me achieve what I want, my true musical heart is based in song. I’ve always preferred the more lyrical path — give me a choice between Charles Ives and Samuel Barber, and I’ll take Barber every time.”
Hailstork has written music for solo instruments and chamber ensembles, as well as four symphonies, three operas and large number of works for chorus and orchestra, the most recent being “A Knee on the Neck (Tribute to George Floyd),” which is tentatively set to premiere in 2022.
His Fanfare on “Amazing Grace” was performed as part of President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony Jan. 20.
“I see myself as a human being first, an American second and an African-American third,” he said. “I consider myself your basic, blue-collar composer, but in recent years, I have seen where I might be able to make contributions to the catalogue of African-American art in ways that reference the experience of African-Americans in this country — the triumphs, as well as the problems of living in a hostile territory.”
Hailstork described the “Two Romances” as “pure music,” without the narrative or thematic content evident in a good deal of his music, adding, “There aren’t a lot of tricky things about it.”
Violist Cowen would like to beg, politely, to differ.
“It definitely has its challenges for the player,” he said. “There are passages that are very high, where you are sweeping up against the orchestra. And there is an intensity to the whole piece that you have to maintain throughout.
“My wife (Jill Wiebe, the orchestra’s principal harpist) did an arrangement for harp of the piano version and that really opened this piece up for me,” Cowen said. “I was able to hear all the different, sometimes clashing harmonies that are going on, which you don’t hear when you’re playing the piece by yourself. I really fell in love with it.”
Cowen said that, while there is no stated program for the music, the piece has for him the sense of an incomplete story.
“The feeling I get from the first romance is this kind of dreamy journey, this quest to discover some truth about yourself,” he said. “The second romance has, to me, this feeling of being settled, as if you’ve found this truth about yourself and have accepted it. I just think that there could be a third section between the two, where you get the sense of action being taken, to show how you get from that first state to the last.”
