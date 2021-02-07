Tulsa Symphony goes virtually to sea

“Symphony by the Sea,” the annual education event presented by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and the Oklahoma Aquarium, will this year be presented in a virtual production.

The program, in which students learn about different aquatic animals and habitats while enjoying music performed by various ensembles made up of TSO musicians, will be accessible for registered educators and students from March 24-30, and an optional Zoom Q-and-A session will take place March 31-April 2.

This year’s program will feature online recorded videos of the various environments at the aquarium, with Tulsa Symphony musicians performing music to enhance the experience.

The presentation is open to K-12 students, home-schooled students and EPIC students. Teachers can register their school groups online only. Once registered, you will receive a link to the pre-recorded virtual performance by Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. Classes may also participate in an optional Zoom Q-and-A Session, where representatives from the aquarium and symphony will answer your questions.