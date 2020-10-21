Tulsa Symphony cancels 'Star Wars,' reveals revamped winter season

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra has officially canceled most of its concerts planned for the final months of 2020, including the "Star Wars in Concert" event that had been set for Nov. 28.
The orchestra will continue its "Fridays at the Loft" series of chamber music concerts, with a change of venue from the Flyloft building in the Tulsa Arts District, to First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave. The Nov. 20 concert will feature performances by the orchestra's string quartet and percussion ensemble.
Also planned is a live performance by the full orchestra that will be broadcast on radio station KWTU (88.7 FM), part of Public Radio Tulsa, which will feature two works by contemporary women composers as well as two mainstays of the classical repertoire.
The concerts will be presented at 8 p.m. Nov 28 and 4 p.m. Nov. 29, with resident guest conductor Daniel Hege conducting. The program will include Joan Tower's "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman"; "Starburst" by Jessie Montgomery: the Symphony No. 96, "Miracle," by Haydn; and the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky.
The symphony will also continue with a variety of virtual educational and community outreach programs, including Carnegie Hall's Link Up program that brings music to Tulsa Public School students, virtual visits from TSO musicians, online programs for seniors in assisted living facilities, and the Symphony by the Sea in conjunction with the Oklahoma Aquarium.
Keith Elder, the orchestra's executive director, said these activities are just as important to fulfilling the Tulsa Symphony's mission of enhancing the quality of life in the greater Tulsa area through music as public concerts.
"Music is especially important during these challenging times, and our orchestra has innovated in a variety of ways to serve the greater Tulsa community," he said. "We gained national attention for our open-air performances this fall, and as we move indoors for the winter season, we're offering our concerts on several media platforms to provide easy access to the power of music."
The Tulsa Symphony was the first professional orchestra in the country to perform a full orchestral concert in from of a live audience when it presented an all-Beethoven concert featuring pianist Yefim Bronfman Sept. 5 at ONEOK Field. The orchestra was forced to cancel its second concert at the ballpark Oct. 18 because of inclement weather.
Besides the "Star Wars" concert, the orchestra as canceled:
• The Nov. 7 concert that was to feature Mahler's Symphony No. 1, "The Titan"
• The Dec. 5 presentation of "The Polar Express in Concert"
• The Feb. 25-28 "College Nights" concerts
• The Chamber Orchestra concerts scheduled for Jan. 22, 24 and March 19, 21.
Those with tickets to these concerts may request a refund, or consider the purchase price as a donation to the orchestra. For more information, to request a refund or make a donation: 918-584-3645, info@tulsasymphony.org.
