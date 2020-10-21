Tulsa Symphony cancels 'Star Wars,' reveals revamped winter season

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra has officially canceled most of its concerts planned for the final months of 2020, including the "Star Wars in Concert" event that had been set for Nov. 28.

The orchestra will continue its "Fridays at the Loft" series of chamber music concerts, with a change of venue from the Flyloft building in the Tulsa Arts District, to First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave. The Nov. 20 concert will feature performances by the orchestra's string quartet and percussion ensemble.

Also planned is a live performance by the full orchestra that will be broadcast on radio station KWTU (88.7 FM), part of Public Radio Tulsa, which will feature two works by contemporary women composers as well as two mainstays of the classical repertoire.

The concerts will be presented at 8 p.m. Nov 28 and 4 p.m. Nov. 29, with resident guest conductor Daniel Hege conducting. The program will include Joan Tower's "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman"; "Starburst" by Jessie Montgomery: the Symphony No. 96, "Miracle," by Haydn; and the Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky.