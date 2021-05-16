Tulsa Symphony Beethoven's No. 9 Symphony still endures the test of time

Then comes the fourth movement, where snippets of the first three movements are trotted out and cast aside in favor of a relatively simple tune that gained gravitas as it goes on, and more and more instrumental voices join in unison. And the sound of a solitary, isolated man trying to work out his own salvation with fear and trembling gives way to one willing to reach out to others.

“O Friends! Not these sounds! Rather let us instead strike up more pleasing and more joyful ones.”

This is a translation of the first words heard in the fourth movement, which were sung with great force and feeling by bass soloist Ryan Speedo Green. These clarion words are sung unaccompanied, as if to give the lone human voice the same power and authority of a full orchestra, to shift the focus from what was and is to what should be.

Tenor Lawrence Brownlee scaled vocal heights for his solo, “Froh, wie seine Sonnen fliegen,” while soprano Wendy Bryn Harmer and Tamara Mumford did well in their limited roles.

Lyndon Meyer prepared and led the 40-voice Festival Choir, which performed the fiendishly difficult choral parts with great aplomb, and with such a tight sense of ensemble that they sounded a group at least twice their actual number.