Tulsa Symphony Beethoven's No. 9 Symphony still endures the test of time

Some things only Beethoven can do.
Such as, fill a venue to capacity on the strength of a single symphonic work. Or make songbirds jealous.
Keith C. Elder, executive director of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, which performed Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D Minor Friday night at ONEOK Field, announced at the start of the concert that it was “COVID sell-out.”
In other words, in spite of the seeming sparseness of a crowd arranged in accord with social distancing, every seat the orchestra could sell for the concert was sold. We also hear reports of people, out for a night on the town in the Tulsa Arts District, gathering outside the ballpark to listen to the performance.
It reminded me of the time in 1997, when the now-defunct Tulsa Philharmonic presented Beethoven’s “Choral” symphony at the Tulsa PAC, where people were standing outside the facility, trying to scalp tickets for the concert.
Few — if any — works of the orchestral repertoire inspire such fervor, but then, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony is no ordinary piece of music. It was revolutionary when it premiered, as it was the first symphony that included a chorus and vocal soloists, performing a slightly altered version of Friedrich Schiller’s “Ode to Joy.”
And it endures because in this work Beethoven was grappling with some of the most fundamental aspects of humanity, with music that can evoke myriad ideas and emotions — tenderness to terror, sympathy to scorn, delight to despair, calm to chaos — culminating in an anthemic hymn to the possibility of universal brotherhood. It is music of such depth and complexity that it speaks different to the listener each time it is heard.
Beethoven’s music is of such richness that a pair of bright yellow songbirds that were flittering over the section where we sat tried their best to assert their melodic authority once the orchestra began playing. But once they realized they were never going to outshine the music coming from the stage set up on the ONEOK field, they flew away early during the first movement, never to be seen again.
I don’t blame them. While the performance Friday had to deal with the usual challenges of outdoor performances — brisk winds that would roar through the sound system, as well as the usual panoply of trains, planes, helicopters and muffler-deficient motorists — none of these noises could truly distract from the Tulsa Symphony’s excellent performance under the baton of guest conductor Gerhardt Zimmermann.
In a conversation prior to the concert, Zimmermann said as he prepared for this performance, he was struck by the anger within the music, a quality he attributed to Beethoven’s rage at the loss of his hearing — the bitter irony of not being able to experience his own music fully.
And one could sense this is the Tulsa Symphony’s performance, especially in the second movement, which was marked by an almost savage attack, so that the moments when these phrases would trickle away into nothing were almost painful. Even in boisterous first movement and the serene third, the playing had a sharpness, an intensity, of power coiled tightly, so that even the pastoral melodies of the third movement really provided no sense of release.
Then comes the fourth movement, where snippets of the first three movements are trotted out and cast aside in favor of a relatively simple tune that gained gravitas as it goes on, and more and more instrumental voices join in unison. And the sound of a solitary, isolated man trying to work out his own salvation with fear and trembling gives way to one willing to reach out to others.
“O Friends! Not these sounds! Rather let us instead strike up more pleasing and more joyful ones.”
This is a translation of the first words heard in the fourth movement, which were sung with great force and feeling by bass soloist Ryan Speedo Green. These clarion words are sung unaccompanied, as if to give the lone human voice the same power and authority of a full orchestra, to shift the focus from what was and is to what should be.
Tenor Lawrence Brownlee scaled vocal heights for his solo, “Froh, wie seine Sonnen fliegen,” while soprano Wendy Bryn Harmer and Tamara Mumford did well in their limited roles.
Lyndon Meyer prepared and led the 40-voice Festival Choir, which performed the fiendishly difficult choral parts with great aplomb, and with such a tight sense of ensemble that they sounded a group at least twice their actual number.
As is the Friday night custom at ONEOK Field, the concert ended with a fireworks display. But for us, the real fireworks display had already taken place on the stage, through the music, and the only light show that mattered was that of two very young girls, happily dancing on the field to the “Ode to Joy” in shoes that sparkled with every joyous step.