Tulsa State Fair: Fairy tale skates into real life for married Disney on Ice performers

Graham and Katarina Hockley met and fell in love while touring as Disney on Ice performers. Now they’re married and doing the happily ever after thing.
“It’s a little fairy tale-esque,” Graham said during a recent phone interview,
The fairy tale will continue when Disney on Ice presents Dream Big during the opening weekend of the Tulsa State Fair. Multiple performances are scheduled Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 at Expo Square Pavilion.
Look for Katarina and Graham in their primary roles as Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder during performances, but they show up all over the place in ensemble numbers throughout the shows.
Their story: Katarina was destined to be on skates. Her parents named her after German skater Katarina Witt, who won a second gold medal the year Lil’ Katarina was born.
Katarina, who fell in love with skating when she was tiny, was a one-year Disney on Ice veteran when she met tour newcomer Graham in Japan in 2011.
“We hit it off pretty much right away,” he said.
Within a month, one of the other performers “called it” and correctly predicted Graham and Katarina would someday be married. Graham popped the question in Serbia and they became engaged in November of 2012.
Serbia? In the line of duty, they’re seeing the planet.
“It’s the best job in the world,” Graham said. “Nothing like it.”
Fringe benefit: They usually have time to explore the cities that host Disney on Ice shows.
“We are big walking people,” Graham said. “We’ll get into a city and just sightsee on foot a lot of times.”
“I love to go sightseeing,” Katarina said. “I always look up different things to do all over the city. I have been to Tulsa, I think, three times now.”
Coolest place they’ve been? It’s difficult to pick just one when you’ve set foot in more than three dozen countries.
“It’s almost easier for me to ask you for a city and I’ll tell you what to see there,” Graham said.
The Hockleys post about their adventures on a joint Instagram account (@marriedlifeonice). They shared photos from a recent visit to Oklahoma City, where they performed in conjunction with the Oklahoma State Fair. Their jobs put them in close proximity to fair food.
“We eat as healthy as you can, but when you are there you have to try some stuff,” Graham said, adding that he tried deep-fried coffee at the Oklahoma State fair. Katarina called it mocha-esque. “It was decent.” he said. “It was kind of like eating a mocha pancake ball.”
Anything they would never try at the fair? Katarina said she’ll pass on cricket pizza. Graham agreed: “I’ll go for like the weird deep-fried things and really spicy stuff, no problem, but I’ll stay out of bug territory.”
Dream Big covers a lot of territory. Katarina said Tinkerbell will take audience members through many stories and crowds will see favorite characters (including nine princesses and one queen) from multiple Disney projects.
“There is really something for everybody on this show,” Graham said. “We have such a wide variety of Disney stories ranging from the classics to some of the new ones.”
“We also have a 20-foot fire-breathing dragon,” Katarina said. Graham said Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty” transforms into the dragon. It’s a crowd-pleasing moment.
Graham, a former Olympic hopeful, came from a world where competitors endure suspenseful waits for judges’ numbers to be revealed. Now the feedback is solely applause, which he said is fantastic.
“I love seeing all the girls dress up as their favorite Disney princesses or the guys dress up as their favorite Disney characters,” Katarina said. “They are just smiling and dancing along and singing along and enjoying it.”
Graham closed the interview by talking about safety protocols that will be in place for the Tulsa performances.
“We still want to provide the Disney magic and the Disney experience with everybody, but we are also taking extra precautions to make sure the audience is safe,” he said.
“We are encouraging people to wear masks and, of course, wash their hands frequently. We have provided contactless payment systems for our merchandise if people choose to do that. We still have all the other normal ways to do it, but we also have other options for people to try to be a little safer. We are asking for social distancing and all that stuff. Safety is our primary concern. We want to provide the magic, but we also want everybody to be safe.”
