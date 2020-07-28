...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
AND EAST-CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
OKFUSKEE. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...CRAIG...CREEK...NOWATA...
OKMULGEE...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK.
* THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON.
* MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SLOW MOVING, HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING
THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
OKLAHOMA, ON THE EASTERN SIDE OF AN UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE.
POCKETS OF LOCALLY HEAVY FLOODING RAINFALL ARE POSSIBLE, WITH
SEVERAL INCHES POSSIBLE IN SPOTS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
Tulsa’s Tim Blake Nelson (center) and Regina King star in HBO’s “Watchmen.” Mark Hill/HBO
“Watchmen,” the HBO series that explored themes like race relations and law enforcement through the prism of a superhero story, and which was set in a fictional present-day Tulsa, led all TV shows with 26 Emmy Award nominations.
The nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and “Watchmen” received nods in every possible race in the category of limited series, including best program, writing and directing, and six acting nominations.
Tulsa native Tim Blake Nelson was considered a contender to receive his first Emmy Award nomination for his role as an enigmatic police detective in the series, but instead there were three other actors from the show nominated in the limited series best supporting actor category: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Lou Gossett Jr. and Jovan Adepo.
Other “Watchmen” acting nominees included: Regina King as best lead actress; Jeremy Irons as best lead actor; and Jean Smart as best supporting actress.
The crime drama with elements of fantasy and science-fiction was set in Tulsa by the show’s creator, Damon Lindelof, who was inspired by his research into the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and even chose to open the series with a reenactment of those events.
One of TV’s most complex dramas featured King as a police officer and masked hero on the Tulsa force, working beside Nelson’s character, Looking Glass — a mysterious police detective who wears a mirrored mask — to solve a murder and a mystery involving white supremacy.
“Watchmen” will be competing for best limited series against “Mrs. America” from FX, the Netflix shows “Unbelievable” and “Unorthodox,” and Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.”
The Emmy Awards will be announced during a ceremony set for Sept. 20.
