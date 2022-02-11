Tulsa Remote joining Tulsa FMAC, local music artists at SXSW

A tradition will resume when Tulsa music artists are showcased at the 2022 South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festival — and this time they’ll be joined by Tulsa Remote.
Abby Kurin, executive director of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture, announced the music artists who will represent Tulsa at SXSW during a Friday morning news conference. Among speakers was Justin Harlan, managing director of Tulsa Remote, because Tulsa Remote will, for the first time, host a “day party” at SXSW. Since a 2018 launch, Tulsa Remote has lured more than 1,400 remote workers to Tulsa with a $10,000 grant and other incentives.
“We know that Tulsa has a lot more to offer than just $10,000, and we can’t wait to share that with the SXSW audience,” Harlan said.
Two years of SXSW in-person events were canceled due to the pandemic, but Tulsa FMAC and Tulsa Remote are spearheading Tulsa’s return to the 2022 mega event, scheduled March 11-20 in Austin, Texas.
Tulsa Remote’s March 15 day party at the Tulsa House (Augustine, 86 Rainey St.) will feature live music, free food, drinks (21-over) and information on how to qualify for the program.
Headlining a Tulsa Music/Fire in Little Africa SXSW official showcase event at the venue that evening will be John Moreland along with featured artists Casii Stephan, Steph Simon, Cliffdiver, Suarez Republic, M.C., and Dialtone.
“It’s an honor to represent Tulsa’s music scene and the Fire in Little Africa movement on such an important stage” Simon said in a news release distributed after the news conference. “Our city is filled with diverse talent, and I’m excited to perform alongside some of my favorite Tulsa artists across all genres.”
Tulsa music artists also will perform during a March 16 day party at the Tulsa House. The talent roster includes Freakjuice, Ayilla, La Muñe, Tea Rush, Bandelier, K.O., CBG and the Get Ahead Band. Dr. View will perform DJ sets throughout the day.
“It’s our time,” Tea Rush said during the news conference. “That’s how I feel. It’s time for people to understand that Tulsa is — it’s a group of people that you need to know. It’s a town that you need to visit, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Applause followed when Tea Rush’s parting words were “We are going to rock out.”
Said Kurin in a news release: “After two years of trials and challenges facing live music and events, we are thrilled to bring Tulsa back to SXSW attendees from around the world. We have an amazing lineup and showcase with more than 50 partners in place to promote our incredible music city and its vibrant start-up scene. Teaming up these Tulsa superstars will allow us to make a huge impression.”
Mark Frie, CEO of the Tulsa PAC and chair of Tulsa FMAC, said the goal is to get in front of as many people as possible “and we’re doing that at SXSW by being one of the only four cities represented. We want to make sure people understand that our city is the culturally rich hub with career opportunities in so many unique areas, and that it is a destination they need to come and see for themselves. We could not do this without the support from our partners, and without this incredible talent to showcase.”
In addition to Tulsa Remote and Tulsa FMAC, partners of Tulsa at SXSW are the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Tulsa Regional Tourism, BOK Center/ASM Tulsa, Bob Dylan Center, Woody Guthrie Center, Lt. Gov. and the Oklahoma Business Roundtable, Meredith and Justin Lesher, Tulsa County, Nameplates, Inc., and Tulsa International Airport. Additional community support is being provided by Fire in Little Africa, Flash Flood Print Studio, Phil Clarkin Photography, Press Pause Films, Philbrook and Fansub.
The news conference was held at BOK Center, where new general manager Bryan Crowe spoke about being a partner in Tulsa’s SXSW endeavor.
“We at the BOK Center recognize our role in the music ecosystem here in Tulsa,” Crowe said. “We want to be able to give back to that and help foster and grow artists and musicians in our community. This incubator and this opportunity is one of many things that makes Tulsa very special. ... The way Tulsa takes care of its artists and the way that you feature your own unique art and musicians is something that is second to none.”
Tulsa will have a presence at the SXSW Creative Industries Trade Show March 13-16 at the Austin Convention Center to highlight opportunities available to creative and technology industry professionals and start-ups in Tulsa. The booth will feature Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa FMAC, Tulsa Remote, Tulsa Innovation Labs, Holberton School, Atento Capital, inTulsa, Gathering Place, Build in Tulsa, 36 Degrees North, The Audio Planet, Fansub and Cadenzo.
For more information about the musicians representing Tulsa at SXSW, go to tulsamusic.com. For more information about Tulsa Remote representing at SXSW, go to join.tulsaremote.com/SXSW.
