Tulsa Remote joining Tulsa FMAC, local music artists at SXSW

Mark Frie, CEO of the Tulsa PAC and chair of Tulsa FMAC, said the goal is to get in front of as many people as possible “and we’re doing that at SXSW by being one of the only four cities represented. We want to make sure people understand that our city is the culturally rich hub with career opportunities in so many unique areas, and that it is a destination they need to come and see for themselves. We could not do this without the support from our partners, and without this incredible talent to showcase.”

In addition to Tulsa Remote and Tulsa FMAC, partners of Tulsa at SXSW are the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Tulsa Regional Tourism, BOK Center/ASM Tulsa, Bob Dylan Center, Woody Guthrie Center, Lt. Gov. and the Oklahoma Business Roundtable, Meredith and Justin Lesher, Tulsa County, Nameplates, Inc., and Tulsa International Airport. Additional community support is being provided by Fire in Little Africa, Flash Flood Print Studio, Phil Clarkin Photography, Press Pause Films, Philbrook and Fansub.

The news conference was held at BOK Center, where new general manager Bryan Crowe spoke about being a partner in Tulsa’s SXSW endeavor.