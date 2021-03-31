Tulsa Race Massacre topic of new ABC Audio podcast

The first episode of a new ABC Audio podcast — “Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth” — will debut Tuesday, April 6.

The podcast, written and hosted by ABC News senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami, is timed to premiere in advance of the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Featuring archival audio accounts from witnesses and interviews with historians, a news release said “Tulsa’s Buried Truth” brings listeners through the painful history and into the modern-day quest for closure and healing.

“Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth” also features “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin and is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and the ABC News app. New episodes post Tuesdays.

The first podcast episode posts the same day as the finale of the prime time newsmagazine “Soul of a Nation,” which includes reporting by Osunsami on the massacre. “Soul of a Nation” airs 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921