Tulsa Pop Kids hopes to boost literacy with debut of 'Star Wars'-inspired trading post

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away is closer than you think.
Tulsa Pop Kids has created what is being called Tulsa’s first “intergalactic” trading post. Tankano Traders is a “Star Wars”-themed trading post where children can explore literacy, collect what interests them and earn points for their discoveries. Points can be exchanged for prizes.
A grand opening is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at Persimmon Hollow, 6927 S. 115th East Ave. It is a ticketed event, but tickets are free at tankanotradingopening.eventbrite.com.
Persimmon Hollow is the home of Tulsa Pop Kids, a charitable organization that uses pop culture in literacy initiatives. The trading post is part of a big-picture mission to encourage reading.
Said a news release about Tankano Trading Post: “In ‘Star Wars,’ jawas love to trade; they love to scavenge. At Tulsa Pop Kids, we love literacy and education, and this is one of the ways we can connect our love of pop culture with our passion for reading.”
There are two ways to be a trading post participant:
1. Earn points by reading. Bring a reading log or a video report of a book you have read to be rewarded with points that can be swapped for prizes.
2. Scavenge, just like jawas. Gather some fun pop culture things and visit the trading post to make a trade.
Points can be earned by trading in items that are found or scavenged. The more you can tell about the items, the more points you will earn. Among items that can be traded are comics, graphic novels, action figures and LEGOs. Kid-friendly comics are worth more.
For reading-based points:
Do a video book report. Read a comic or novel and do a 20- to 30-second commercial about the story. Extra points are awarded for showing your passion in regard to the story.
Take home a reading log (kids 14-and-younger): Earn one point for every minute you read. Download the reading log or pick one up on site. Read, document the reading, have a parent sign it and earn prizes.
Create a project about a book you have read: Tulsa Pop Kids loves comics, according to the news release, but this particular project will require something a little more robust. Read any book more than 100 pages before making a poster, booklet, diorama or another project of your choosing.
The post’s trading “rules” say you may bring up to five items per day to trade. Make sure trade items are clean and safe for handling. And this is big: Don’t collect or scavenge items to trade without asking permission from parents.
The program is built for kids 14 and younger. Everyone may participate, but points double for those younger than 14.
Featured video
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
Twitter: @JimmieTramel
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!