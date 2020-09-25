Tulsa Pop Kids hopes to boost literacy with debut of 'Star Wars'-inspired trading post

Points can be earned by trading in items that are found or scavenged. The more you can tell about the items, the more points you will earn. Among items that can be traded are comics, graphic novels, action figures and LEGOs. Kid-friendly comics are worth more.

For reading-based points:

Do a video book report. Read a comic or novel and do a 20- to 30-second commercial about the story. Extra points are awarded for showing your passion in regard to the story.

Take home a reading log (kids 14-and-younger): Earn one point for every minute you read. Download the reading log or pick one up on site. Read, document the reading, have a parent sign it and earn prizes.

Create a project about a book you have read: Tulsa Pop Kids loves comics, according to the news release, but this particular project will require something a little more robust. Read any book more than 100 pages before making a poster, booklet, diorama or another project of your choosing.

The post’s trading “rules” say you may bring up to five items per day to trade. Make sure trade items are clean and safe for handling. And this is big: Don’t collect or scavenge items to trade without asking permission from parents.